World-leading senior and junior marks in the past few days: May 30

The following are the latest world-leading times and marks over the past week for both senior and junior athletes, according to the Tilastopaja track and field statistics and database website. Several of these marks were achieved during the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha and 2021 NCAA East and West Regionals in Jacksonville, FL, and College Station, Texas.

Seniors World-Leading 2021 Performances

At the Doha Diamond League meeting, American Michael Norman produced an impressive 44.27 seconds to put away a strong field in the men’s 400m in his first race overseas this season.

During the same meeting, USA’s Katie Nageotte and Sandi Morris both cleared 4.84m in the women’s pole vault, while Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya produced a time of 3:30.48 to secure the men’s 1500m and countrywoman Beatrice Chebet clocked 8:27.49 to take the women’s 3,000m, while in the 3000m Steeplechase Norah Tanui ran 9:00.67.

American Vashti Cunningham was in great form at the 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival in California, USA, on Saturday after she cleared a personal best of 2.02m to win the women’s high jump. Also at the 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival, Ese Brume of Nigeria produced a national record and world-leading 7.17m to take a very competitive women’s long jump.

At the European Athletics Team Championships Super League in Silesia on Saturday Germany’s Johannes Vetter threw 96.29m in the men’s javelin for the third longest throw in history.

Junior World-Leading 2021 Marks

Meanwhile, on the junior side, Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent continues her brilliant form this season after the Baylor star clocked 12.76 seconds for an under-20 world-leading time this season during the NCAA West Regional Preliminary Round on Saturday. Nugent also ran 11.09 seconds in the 100m, another 2021 U20 leading mark.

Sean Burrell of LSU and USA ran an U20 world-leading 48.86 in the men’s 400m Hurdles during the NCAA East Regional Preliminary Round in Florida on Friday.

For a complete list of world-leading marks in the past week, please see below.

World-Leading Times and Marks – Last 7 Days

29 May Women w High Jump 2.02m Vashti Cunningham USA Chula Vista CA

29 May Women w Long Jump 7.17m Ese Brume NGR Chula Vista CA

29 May Men Javelin Throw 96.29m Johannes Vetter GER Chorzów

29 May U20 Women 100m Hurdles 12.76 Ackera Nugent JAM College Station TX

29 May U20 Women 200m 22.30 Favour Ofili NGR Jacksonville FL

28 May Women Pole Vault 4.84m Katie Nageotte; Sandi Morris USA Doha

28 May Women 3000m Steeplechase 9:00.67 Norah Tanui KEN Doha

28 May Men 1500m 1500 3:30.48 Timothy Cheruiyot KEN Doha

28 May Men 400m 400 44.27 Michael Norman USA Doha

28 May Women w 3000m 3000 8:27.49 Beatrice Chebet KEN Doha

28 May Men 800m 800 1:43.91 Wycliffe Kinyamal KEN Doha

28 May U20 Men 400m Hurdles 48.86 Sean Burrell USA Jacksonville FL

28 May U20 Men 100m 10.12 Marcellus Moore USA Jacksonville FL

27 May U20 Women 100m 11.09 Ackera Nugent JAM College Station TX

27 May U18 Women W 100m Hurdles 13.52 Klara Koščak CRO Ptuj

26 May Men Long Jump 8.60m Miltiádis Tentóglou GRE Athína