Watch Trey Cunningham runs record-breaking 7.42 PB at Tyson Invitational

Florida State standout sprint hurdler Trey Cunningham continued his impressive form this season with another winning performance after posting a new personal best of 7.42 seconds to win the men’s 60m hurdles at Friday’s 2022 Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Cunningham, who entered the week with the quickest collegiate time at 7.46 secs, showed good form in the semi-final heats when he clocked 7.54 secs to top the list of qualifiers entering the final.

Trey CUNNINGHAM of Florida State wins 60m hurdles at Tyson Invitational

The 23-year-old returned about an hour and 25 minutes later to improve on his semis performance with another dominating run that sees him matching the long-standing Tyson Invitational meeting record, set by fellow American Terrance Trammell in 2003.

The 7.42 winning time by Cunningham also broke his own school record and the ACC record, while the Seminoles have revealed that he climbed to No. 3 on the collegiate all-time list. He is ranked No. 2 in the world this season behind world-leader and record holder Grant Holloway (USA), who ran 7.37 secs at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 6.

“We had some incredible highlights today,” Florida State head coach Bob Braman said. “What Trey did today is a once in a lifetime chance.”

Braman believes that his pieces are finally coming together at the right time as the Seminoles prepare for the ACC Indoor Championships in two weeks.

On Friday night, Eric Edwards Jr. of LSU followed Cunningham home in the 60m hurdles in a season’s best time of 7.60 secs for second place, while Darius Luff of Nebraska was pulled to a new personal best of 7.67 secs for third place.

Tyson Invitational Men’s 60m hurdles results



1 Trey CUNNINGHAM Florida State 7.42 PB CL =MR

2 Eric EDWARDS JR. LSU 7.60 SB

3 Darius LUFF Nebraska 7.67 PB

4 Jamar MARSHALL JR. Arizona State 7.68 SB

5 Phillip LEMONIOUS Arkansas 7.72 SB

6 Kurt POWDAR Florida 7.80 PB

7 Tre’Bien GILBERT Arkansas 7.81

Ayden OWENS Arkansas [SO] DNS