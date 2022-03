Day 4 Texas Relays 2022 Schedule, how to watch live

The schedule of events for Saturday’s (26) fourth and final day at Texas Relays 2022 at the Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium in Austin, Texas. Read more: How to buy Texas Relays 2022 tickets?; Fan Fest returns

It is another loaded day of events on the fourth day that will be dominated by finals as high school, college, and professional athletes share the venue. The live action will get underway at 9:15 a.m. ET with the high school girls’ 3200m run. Live coverage will be on Longhorns Network

High school athletes will open the schedule, while a few college field events will also join the early action in the morning session.

At 11:40 a.m. ET, the women’s 4x800m relay final will take place, followed by the men’s event at 11:55 a.m., while we will see a number of professional athletes taking the track for the men’s and women 4x200m final at 1:00 p.m. and 1:05 p.m., respectively.

The Texas Relays 2022 will conclude at 5:50 p.m. with the women’s 4x400m relay.

Texas Relays 2022 Schedule – Day 4

Girls’ 3200m Final 9:15 AM

Boys’ 3200m Final 9:35 AM

Girls’ 4×100 HS Div. I 1st Round 10:00 AM

Girls’ 4×100 HS Div. II 1st Round 10:25 AM

Girls’ Pole Vault HS Section B Final 10:30 AM

Boys’ 4×100 HS Div. I 1st Round 10:50 AM

Women’s Discus Throw Section B Final 11:00 AM

Boys’ 4×100 HS Div. II 1st Round 11:15 AM

Women’s 4×800 Final 11:40 AM

Men’s 4×800 Final 11:55 AM

Girls’ Shot Put Final 12:00 PM

Women’s High Jump Section A Final 12:00 PM

Girls’ Triple Jump Final 12:00 PM

Boys’ Triple Jump Final 12:00 PM

Women’s Pole Vault University Elite Final 1:00 PM

Boys’ Shot Put Final 1:00 PM

Men’s 4×200 Final 1:00 PM

Women’s 4×200 Final 1:05 PM

Girls’ 4×200 HS Div. I Final 1:10 PM

Girls’ 4×200 HS Div. II Final 1:15 PM

Boys’ 4×200 HS Div. I Final 1:20 PM

Boys’ 4×200 HS Div. II Final 1:25 PM

Girls’ 4×800 Final 1:40 PM

Boys’ 4×800 Final 1:50 PM

Women’s Discus Throw Section A Final 2:30 PM

Men’s 4×100 Final 2:30 PM

Women’s 4×100 Final 2:34 PM

Girls’ 4×100 HS Div. I Final 2:38 PM

Girls’ 4×100 HS Div. II Final 2:42 PM

Boys’ 4×100 HS Div. I Final 2:46 PM

Boys’ 4×100 HS Div. II Final 2:50 PM

Women’s 4×100 Invitational Final 2:55 PM

Men’s 4×100 Invitational Final 3:00 PM

Girls’ 100m Hurdles HS Div. I Final 3:10 PM

Girls’ 100m Hurdles HS Div. II Final 3:15 PM

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final 3:20 PM

Women’s 100m Hurdles Invitational Final 3:25 PM

Boys’ 110m Hurdles HS Div. I Final 3:30 PM

Boys’ 110m Hurdles HS Div. II Final 3:35 PM

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final 3:40 PM

Men’s 110m Hurdles Invitational Final 3:45 PM

Men’s High Jump Section A Final 3:45 PM

Girls’ 100m HS Div. I Final 3:55 PM

Girls’ 100m HS Div. II Final 4:00 PM

Men’s Pole Vault University Elite Final 4:00 PM

Women’s Long Jump Section A Final 4:00 PM

Men’s Long Jump Section A Final 4:00 PM

Women’s 100m Final 4:05 PM

Women’s 100m Invitational Final 4:10 PM

Boys’ 100m HS Div. I Final 4:15 PM

Boys’ 100m HS Div. II Final 4:20 PM

Men’s 100m Final 4:25 PM

Men’s 100m Invitational Final 4:30 PM

Women’s Mile Invitational Final 4:35 PM

Men’s Mile Invitational Final 4:40 PM

Women’s 200m Invitational Final 4:55 PM

Men’s 200m Invitational Final 5:00 PM

Men’s Shot Put Section A Final 5:00 PM

Women’s Shot Put Section A Final 5:00 PM

Women’s 4×400 Invitational Final 5:05 PM

Men’s 4×400 Invitational Final 5:10 PM

Girls’ 4×400 HS Div. I Final 5:15 PM

Girls’ 4×400 HS Div. II Final 5:20 PM

Boys’ 4×400 HS Div. I Final 5:25 PM

Boys’ 4×400 HS Div. II Final 5:30 PM

Men’s 4×400 Final 5:35 PM

Women’s 4×400 Final 5:40 PM

Men’s 4×400 University Final 5:45 PM

Women’s 4×400 University Final 5:50 PM