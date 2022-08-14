The following is the order of events, start lists, event times, live streaming and the complete schedule for Day 1 at the 2022 European Athletics Championships here at the Olympic Stadium in Munich on Monday, 15 August. Read more: When is the European Championships Munich 2022 and how to watch?

Live coverage on the opening day will start at 10:00 am local time / 4:00 am ET with the qualification rounds of the men’s Shot Put and the event will include Nick Ponzio of Italy, Czech thrower Tomáš Staněk, as well as Filip Mihaljević of Croatia, Poland’s Konrad Bukowiecki and Serbian Armin Sinančević.

The men’s Decathlon will also get going on the first day of action with the 100m scoring races opening the competition at 10:05 am local time / 4:05 am ET time, while the women’s Pole Vault qualification rounds get underway at 4:25 am ET.

Meanwhile, the women’s marathon will begin at 4:30 am ET and there is a dedicated live feed to watch the stream. Please click here for all the information. The men’s marathon will start an hour later at 5:30 am ET. You can follow all the live streaming action by clicking here.

There are five finals slated for Monday’s Day 1 at the 2022 European Athletics Championships with the women’s 10,000m, and the men’s and women’s Shot Put joining the marathon races medal events.

The opening round heats of the men’s and women’s 100m and the heats of the 400m races are also on the schedule for Monday.

2022 European Athletics Championships Order of Events – Day 1