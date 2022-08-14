Day 1 2022 European Athletics Championships live streaming
The following is the order of events, start lists, event times, live streaming and the complete schedule for Day 1 at the 2022 European Athletics Championships here at the Olympic Stadium in Munich on Monday, 15 August. Read more: When is the European Championships Munich 2022 and how to watch?

Live coverage on the opening day will start at 10:00 am local time / 4:00 am ET with the qualification rounds of the men’s Shot Put and the event will include Nick Ponzio of Italy, Czech thrower Tomáš Staněk, as well as Filip Mihaljević of Croatia, Poland’s Konrad Bukowiecki and Serbian Armin Sinančević.

The men’s Decathlon will also get going on the first day of action with the 100m scoring races opening the competition at 10:05 am local time / 4:05 am ET time, while the women’s Pole Vault qualification rounds get underway at 4:25 am ET.

Meanwhile, the women’s marathon will begin at 4:30 am ET and there is a dedicated live feed to watch the stream. Please click here for all the information. The men’s marathon will start an hour later at 5:30 am ET. You can follow all the live streaming action by clicking here.

There are five finals slated for Monday’s Day 1 at the 2022 European Athletics Championships with the women’s 10,000m, and the men’s and women’s Shot Put joining the marathon races medal events.

The opening round heats of the men’s and women’s 100m and the heats of the 400m races are also on the schedule for Monday.

2022 European Athletics Championships Order of Events – Day 1

Start Time (ET)LocationEvent
4:00Olympic StadiumMen’s Shot Put Qualification Group A
4:00Olympic StadiumMen’s Shot Put Qualification Group B
4:05Olympic StadiumMen’s 100m Heat 1/3 Decathlon
4:12Olympic StadiumMen’s 100m Heat 2/3 Decathlon
4:19Olympic StadiumMen’s 100m Heat 3/3 Decathlon
4:25Olympic StadiumWomen’s Pole Vault Qualification Group A
4:25Olympic StadiumWomen’s Pole Vault Qualification Group B
4:30Marathon CourseWomen’s Marathon Final
4:40Olympic StadiumMen’s 100m Round 1 Heat 1/3
4:48Olympic StadiumMen’s 100m Round 1 Heat 2/3
4:50Olympic StadiumMen’s Long Jump Group A Decathlon
4:50Olympic StadiumMen’s Long Jump Group B Decathlon
4:56Olympic StadiumMen’s 100m Round 1 Heat 3/3
5:05Olympic StadiumWomen’s 100m Round 1 Heat 1/3
5:13Olympic StadiumWomen’s 100m Round 1 Heat 2/3
5:20Olympic StadiumWomen’s Shot Put Qualification Group A
5:20Olympic StadiumWomen’s Shot Put Qualification Group B
5:21Olympic StadiumWomen’s 100m Round 1 Heat 3/3
5:30Marathon CourseMen’s Marathon Final
6:10Olympic StadiumMen’s Long Jump Qualification Group A
6:10Olympic StadiumMen’s Long Jump Qualification Group B
6:40Olympic StadiumMen’s Shot Put Group A Decathlon
6:40Olympic StadiumMen’s Shot Put Group B Decathlon
12:15Olympic StadiumWomen’s Discus Throw Qualification Group A
12:30Olympic StadiumMen’s High Jump Group A Decathlon
12:30Olympic StadiumMen’s High Jump Group B Decathlon
13:00Olympic StadiumMen’s 400m Round 1 Heat 1/4
13:08Olympic StadiumMen’s 400m Round 1 Heat 2/4
13:16Olympic StadiumMen’s 400m Round 1 Heat 3/4
13:24Olympic StadiumMen’s 400m Round 1 Heat 4/4
13:25Olympic StadiumWomen’s Discus Throw Qualification Group B
13:35Olympic StadiumWomen’s 400m Round 1 Heat 1/3
13:44Olympic StadiumWomen’s 400m Round 1 Heat 2/3
13:53Olympic StadiumWomen’s 400m Round 1 Heat 3/3
14:05Olympic StadiumMen’s Triple Jump Qualification Group A
14:05Olympic StadiumMen’s Triple Jump Qualification Group B
14:15Olympic StadiumMen’s 1500m Round 1 Heat 1/2
14:26Olympic StadiumMen’s 1500m Round 1 Heat 2/2
14:38Olympic StadiumWomen’s Shot Put Final
14:58Olympic StadiumMen’s Shot Put Final
15:15Olympic StadiumMen’s 400m Heat 1/3 Decathlon
15:22Olympic StadiumMen’s 400m Heat 2/3 Decathlon
15:29Olympic StadiumMen’s 400m Heat 3/3 Decathlon
15:48Olympic StadiumWomen’s 10000m Final
Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as 12-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

