American top women’s entries for the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon

NEW YORK — American standouts Annie Frisbie and Amanda Vestri return, and national half-marathon record holder Weini Kelati will make her marathon debut in a deep United States challenge against defending champion Hellen Obiri at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Frisbie, who finished fifth last year, and Vestri, who finished ninth in the top 10 on her marathon debut in that same race, headline a large American women’s contingent entered in the World Athletics Platinum Label road race event produced by New York Road Runners, the nonprofit that “runs” New York City. Around two million spectators are expected to line the streets of New York City.

Read More: 2026 Irish Life Dublin Marathon results: Wins for Ethiopians Jebesa and Lesa

The American push comes against Kenya’s Obiri, who returns to defend her title with a personal best of 2:15:53. Obiri leads an international women’s elite field that includes Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui at 2:17:29 and Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase, the 2022 world champion at 2:18:11.

Top USA Entries For The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon

The American women’s representatives will be led by a mix of returning veterans and marathon debutants, even after a notable change to the lineup. U.S. star Fiona O’Keeffe, the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials champion who finished fourth at last year’s race, withdrew from the women’s race due to an injury, according to reports. Frisbie’s time of 2:24:12 is still regarded by many as her true lifetime best, as the Boston course is not eligible for record purposes.

Meanwhile, Amanda Vestri, who finished ninth last year with a marathon debut time of 2:25:40, is also competing in the 2026 field with a faster personal best of 2:24:49.

Frisbie’s 2:24:12 is still seen as her proper lifetime best since the Boston course is not a record-eligible course. Amanda Vestri, who placed ninth last year in 2:25:40 on her marathon debut, is also back in the 2026 field with a quicker PB at 2:24:49.

Kelati enters the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon as one of the top American contenders despite not having a marathon best. The Eritrea-born American representative will make her TCS New York City Marathon debut full of confidence after setting an American record of 1:06:04 while finishing second at the Barcelona Half Marathon this year.

The fastest American on time is Jessica McClain at 2:20:49. She is joined by Carrie Ellwood at 2:22:53 and Erika Kemp at 2:22:56, giving the United States three women who have run under 2:23 in the women’s elite field of the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon.

Read Also: 2026 Valencia Half Marathon USA Results: Emily Venters, Allie Ostrander, Chandler Gibbens impressed

Veterans and newcomers round out the American lineup for New York. Lauren Hagans brings a 2:25:47 best, Paige Wood 2:26:02, Steph Bruce 2:27:47, and Roberta Groner 2:29:09.

The TCS New York City Marathon is considered one of the most inclusive and accessible sporting events in the world and serves as the final World Marathon Major of the fall.

2026 TCS New York City Marathon — American women’s elite field