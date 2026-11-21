Reid Buchanan and Florencia Borelli won the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K 2026 in Philadelphia. The event was part of Philadelphia Marathon Weekend 2026, which also included the half marathon.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 21 (World-Track) — Reid Buchanan won the men’s professional race and Florencia Borelli won the women’s professional race at the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Philadelphia.

The 8K was run Saturday morning as part of Philadelphia Marathon Weekend, on the same weekend as the Philadelphia Half Marathon 2026 results. Results below are from the live results as posted and are listed as preliminary. Times and places may change in the official final results.

Read More: Philadelphia Half Marathon 2026 Results: Quattlebaum, Van Ord Win Pro Races

In the men’s pro race, former Kansas runner Reid Buchanan posted a time of 22:37, winning the event comfortably. The 33-year-old silver medalist in the 10,000 meters at the 2000 Pan American Games had previously recorded a time of 23:48 for 8K on the cross country course.

Also dipping under 23 minutes today was James Lawrence, who clocked 22:52 for second place, while Pat Tiernan just went over the barrier, taking third place with a time of 23:01. Charlie O’Donovan was fourth with 23:23.

Meanwhile, the women’s pro race was won by Argentinian Olympian Florencia Borelli, who crossed the line at 26:13 to set a new personal best in the process. The 34-year-old 2023 Pan American Games silver medalist in the marathon defeated Claire Green, who clocked 26:22 for second place, and Kylee Cubbison, who was third in 27:50.

Read Also: Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Saturday 2026: Philadelphia Half Marathon Schedule, Start Times, Live Tracking, Expo

Rothman Orthopaedics 8K Results

Professional Men

Reid Buchanan, 22:37 James Lawrence, 22:52 Pat Tiernan, 23:01 Charlie O’Donovan, 23:23 Evan Addison, 24:19 Patrick Kelly, 24:47

Professional Women

Florencia Borelli (Argentina), 26:13 Claire Green, 26:22 Kylee Cubbison, 27:50 Erin Gregoire, 28:41 Maria Seykora, 29:22

Wheelchair Overall

Tony Nogueira, 20:00 Emelia Perry, 20:56 Michelle Wheeler, 21:31 Yeni Aide Hernandez Mendieta, 22:25 Hannah Babalola, 22:45

Open Men

Josh Izewski, 24:03 Alex Carideo, 24:21 Jonathan Russell, 24:28 Thomas Foulkes, 24:36 Michael Palmisano, 24:41

Open Women

Alyssa Vassallo, 27:58 Amelia Devan, 28:21 Allison Emmons, 28:40 Lilli Borries Gruber, 28:43 Starlynn Costa, 28:48

For complete results click here